Coronavirus: new shopping figures give hope

Retail therapy was touted as a tonic for our ailing economy.

Figures have been released which show how non-essential stores have done since reopening five days ago.

Visits to retail areas, measured as “footfall”, show a big rise compared with last week, but still significantly down on last year.

Footfall figures for the last five days, given to ITV News by Springboard Research, show a 46% rise in people on England’s high streets compared with last week; A 33% rise in shopping centre traffic; but visits to retail areas remain 50% down on last year.

Many in UK retail, which employs around 3,000,000 people, see these new figures as a hopeful sign.

However, they could be a honeymoon period, as people enjoy the novelty of going to the shops.

Long-term recovery of retail will depend on the wider economy and how many potential shoppers keep their jobs as recession bites.