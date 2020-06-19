Donald Trump's poised to resume his inflammatory rallies - but is Tulsa a provocation too far?

Thousands are expected to attend the first Donald Trump rally in post-lockdown America. Credit: AP

On Saturday night, tens of thousands of people will congregate in America’s biggest breach of social distancing since the coronavirus pandemic began in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It won't be for a sports event or a music festival. Although being tribal and raucous, it will have elements of both. Instead, it will the first Trump rally in post-lockdown America.

Or, more accurately given the infection statistics, the first election rally in mid-pandemic America. But that’s not all. It’s more than a health risk. The rally is being seen by the President’s critics as a provocation. It was originally scheduled for today, which in America is known as "Juneteenth". That’s the day that many celebrate the end of slavery, and remember it’s devastating human toll.

Protesters gather for a Juneteenth rally at the Brooklyn Museum in New York on Friday. Credit: AP

President Trump has now delayed it by 24 hours but that has not removed the sense he is trying to exploit the current racial and political tensions. For Tulsa has a special place in 20th century American history - for all the wrong reasons. In 1921 it was the scene of one of the most shocking acts of racial violence ever to take place in America - a white mob killed hundreds of African-Americans in a paroxysm of violence. To add to the ominous atmosphere, Trump has tweeted today what appears to be a direct threat to protesters.

So you can see the problem. A historically significant date. A location that represents horror for black Americans. A moment of current racial tension. A pandemic. And a threat from the sitting President.

Trump’s critics have launched a new advert ahead of his Tulsa rally.

