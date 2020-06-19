Donald Trump's poised to resume his inflammatory rallies - but is Tulsa a provocation too far?
On Saturday night, tens of thousands of people will congregate in America’s biggest breach of social distancing since the coronavirus pandemic began in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
It won't be for a sports event or a music festival. Although being tribal and raucous, it will have elements of both.
Instead, it will the first Trump rally in post-lockdown America.
Or, more accurately given the infection statistics, the first election rally in mid-pandemic America.
But that’s not all. It’s more than a health risk.
The rally is being seen by the President’s critics as a provocation.
It was originally scheduled for today, which in America is known as "Juneteenth".
That’s the day that many celebrate the end of slavery, and remember it’s devastating human toll.
President Trump has now delayed it by 24 hours but that has not removed the sense he is trying to exploit the current racial and political tensions.
For Tulsa has a special place in 20th century American history - for all the wrong reasons.
In 1921 it was the scene of one of the most shocking acts of racial violence ever to take place in America - a white mob killed hundreds of African-Americans in a paroxysm of violence.
To add to the ominous atmosphere, Trump has tweeted today what appears to be a direct threat to protesters.
So you can see the problem.
A historically significant date. A location that represents horror for black Americans.
A moment of current racial tension. A pandemic. And a threat from the sitting President.
Trump’s critics have launched a new advert ahead of his Tulsa rally.
We have just 20 weeks to go before the presidential election.
Donald Trump is restless in the White House, he has been defeated in recent Supreme Court judgments, and ridiculed in a book about to be published by John Bolton, his former national security adviser.
Trump has told the Wall Street Journal that Tulsa on Saturday night should be "one hell of a night".
That’s one way to put it.