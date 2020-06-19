Gavin Williamson leads government's daily coronavirus press conference

Gavin Williamson is leading the government's daily coronavirus press conference.

The education secretary is speaking after Boris Johnson announced £1 billion plan to give tuition to children who have missed education due to the coronavirus lockdown.

As a way to mitigate the time lost to lockdown, the PM is introducing a scheme which will see the most disadvantaged children in England given access to funds to pay for personal tutors.

Mr Williamson will provide further details on the scheme at the press conference.