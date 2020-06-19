- ITV Report
Gavin Williamson leads government's daily coronavirus press conference
Gavin Williamson is leading the government's daily coronavirus press conference.
The education secretary is speaking after Boris Johnson announced £1 billion plan to give tuition to children who have missed education due to the coronavirus lockdown.
As a way to mitigate the time lost to lockdown, the PM is introducing a scheme which will see the most disadvantaged children in England given access to funds to pay for personal tutors.
Mr Williamson will provide further details on the scheme at the press conference.
Earlier it was confirmed the UK's coronavirus alert level had been reduced from four to three, with the prime minister saying lockdown easings will follow.
The chief medical officers of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all recommended the level be reduced following a "steady decrease" in Covid-19 cases.
Mr Johnson said: "On the social distancing measures, as I've said, watch this space, we will be putting in further changes, as the science allows."