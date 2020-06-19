Government still has long way to go on removing cladding, says watchdog report

The Government has been warned it still “has a long way to go” to strip all high-rise buildings of dangerous cladding like that which covered Grenfell Tower. Some 300 buildings are still undergoing work to remove aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding, three years after the west London tower block fire. A report by independent watchdog the National Audit Office (NAO) has found that the Government plans have “lagged behind (their) own expectations” when it comes to stripping all buildings over 18m of their ACM. Officials at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) identified a total of 455 buildings over 18m tall covered in ACM like that which was on the west London tower block which set alight in 2017, killing 72 people.

In total, 155 of these buildings have had all of the ACM cladding removed, and 300 are still undergoing work – known as remediation – to be cleared of the material. Removal work has not yet begun on 160 of these high-rises. Buildings can be classed as undergoing remediation if the cladding has been removed, but not received a final sign off. The NAO noted that work has been particularly slow on private sector buildings, of which only 14% of the 207 identified have had the cladding fully removed by May 2020. This compared with 68.5% of the 54 student accommodation blocks and 48.7% of the 154 social housing buildings which had been fully remediated by the same point. Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said: “MHCLG has made progress in overseeing the removal of dangerous cladding from many buildings, particularly in the social housing sector. “However, the pace of progress has lagged behind its own expectations, particularly in the private residential sector. “It has a long way to go to make all high-rise buildings safe for residents.” He added: “Going forward it is important that the department successfully manages the administrative challenges of funding building owners to carry out remediation work, particularly given its intention to commit a further £1 billion in full by the end of March 2021.”

