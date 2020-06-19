Hottest day of the year could be on the horizon next week

Britain could bask in the hottest day of the year so far next week, with sunny weather moving in from the weekend. Met Office meteorologists said temperatures are forecast to rise day by day, and could reach 30C in London by Wednesday. The current record for this year was set on May 20, when the mercury reached 28.2C at Santon Downham in Suffolk.

A man reads a book St James Park Credit: Dominic Lipsinki/PA)

This beat the previous record set just the day before when London’s St James’s Park recorded a high of 26.2C. Saturday, when this year’s summer solstice will occur, is due to be mainly sunny and fairly warm, but rain showers will cover most of the country through the night. Meteorologist Emma Salter said the whole country will experience wet and windy weather overnight, although rain is unlikely to last more than a few hours. This is good news for regions like Derbyshire, which saw flash flooding after stormy weather hit this week.

