12-year-old singer earns record deal after George Floyd protest song goes viral

The song was released on Friday in honour of Juneteenth, when America celebrates the end of slavery, and all of the profits will go to the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People).

Warner Records have signed up the youngster who become popular through his song I Just Wanna Live, which he sung as a protest against the number of African Americans dying at the hands of the police.

Twelve-year-old gospel singer Keedron Bryant has secured a record deal after his protest song went viral.

"It isn't fair that black people can't go out and enjoy life and live without having fear that something is going to happen to them," Keedron told ITV News.

His mother Johnnetta Bryant wrote the song, which Keedron sang a capella while being filmed on a smartphone.

The songs popularity has seen it become a cornerstone of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The likes of LeBron James and Barack Obama have both announced themselves to be fans of the singer.