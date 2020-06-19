Lord Of The Rings star Sir Ian Holm dies aged 88

Sir Ian Holm is best known for appearing in Chariots Of Fire and The Lord Of The Ring. Credit: PA

Sir Ian Holm, best known for roles in Chariots Of Fire and The Lord Of The Rings, has died at the age of 88, his agent said. The actor, who was also an acclaimed theatre star, appeared in films such as Alien and The Madness Of King George. A statement from his agent Alex Irwin said: “It is with great sadness we can confirm that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88. He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer. His illness was Parkinson’s related

“An established star of the Royal Shakespeare Company, and Harold Pinter’s favourite actor, (he won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor as Lenny in The Homecoming), Sir Ian was globally recognised for his extraordinarily impressive and varied career which included highlights such as Chariots of Fire, The Fifth Element, Alien, The Sweet Hereafter, Time Bandits, The Emperor’s New Clothes and The Madness of King George.

Sir Ian has been unwell in recent years. Credit: Ian West/PA