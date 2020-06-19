Man appears in court charged with murder of Garda Colm Horkan

A 43-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

Stephen Sliver, from Aughaward, Foxford in Co Mayo, appeared before a special sitting at Castlerea District Court on Friday night wearing a black T-shirt and jogging bottoms.

Following the brief appearance, Judge Alan Mitchell remanded him into custody and he will appear in court next week via videolink.

Mr Horkan was shot dead in Castlerea on Wednesday night.

On Friday, hundreds of people gathered in Mayo and Roscommon to pay their respects to Mr Horkan.

There were emotional scenes in Ballaghaderreen as the hearse carrying the remains of Mr Horkan made its way through the town towards his home in Charlestown.