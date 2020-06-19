One in five teenagers who sent ‘sexts’ pressured into it – survey

Around one in five teenagers who have sent “sexts” said they did so because they were coerced or blackmailed into it, according to a new survey.

Pressure to send nude or explicit images ramps up as children get older, with 15% of 13-year-olds polled saying they had experienced this behaviour, rising to 17% of those aged 14 and 23% of youngsters aged 15 and over.

The research highlighted issues of images being shared without their content (17%), bullying and harassment as a result of the photos or videos (14%), as well as pressure or threats to send more (14%).

However, it also revealed that many children sent sexts simply because they wanted to, with four in 10 (38%) saying they did it because they were in a relationship, while a third (31%) tried it for fun.