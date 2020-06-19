Suspect on the run after New Zealand police officer killed

A police officer has been killed and a second injured after being shot in New Zealand.

Police in Auckland said the officers pulled over a car on Friday morning when a person began firing at them before driving away.

The force said the suspect’s vehicle hit a bystander, who was injured, and the second officer has serious injuries.

Police commissioner Andrew Coster said: “This is a shocking situation, this is the worst news police and their families can receive.”

He added there was nothing to indicate anything was out of the ordinary when the car was pulled over.