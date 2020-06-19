The Royal Rota: Our team on racing without the royals and the return of face-to-face engagements

Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast

This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson back in the studio.

In this episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss the Queen’s scaled back birthday celebrations and how the royal family have returned to the first face-to-face engagements since lockdown started.

Prince Charles and Camilla were spotted with French president Emmanuel Macron during his visit to London and at a hospital in Gloucester thanking NHS staff for their work during the pandemic.

The Cambridge's also ventured outside to support local businesses, Kate joined staff at a garden centre and Prince William picked up cake for his 38th birthday this weekend.

Senior Racing Post writer Lee Mottershead also joins in the conversation to talk about the Queen's love of racing and how she celebrated her first Royal Ascot win in years.

