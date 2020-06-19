Trump claims to have heard ‘interesting’ things about alleged UFO crash site

US President Donald Trump said he has heard “interesting” things about Roswell, the crash site of an alleged UFO. Mr Trump made the comments in an interview with his son, who asked if the White House incumbent could “let us know what’s really going on”. “I won’t talk to you about what I know about it, but it’s very interesting,” he replied. The Father’s Day-themed interview was hosted by the president’s reelection campaign.

In 1947, a rancher discovered unidentifiable debris in his sheep pasture outside Roswell in New Mexico. Air Force officials said it was a crashed weather balloon, but sceptics questioned whether it was in fact at extraterrestrial flying saucer. Decades later the US military acknowledged the debris was related to a top-secret atomic project and the UFO theory has flourished. The president in the past has spoken sceptically about the possibility that there is something out there.

The president was also asked about Netflix hit Tiger King Credit: Netflix/PA