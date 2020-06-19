- ITV Report
-
UK coronavirus death toll rises by 173, taking total number to 42,461
The UK coronavirus death toll has risen by 173 on Friday, taking the total number of deaths to 42,461.
The Department for Health confirmed 169,600 tests were dispatched and 1,346 people tested positive for Covid-19.
In total, there has been 301,815 positive tests and 7,433,114 tests carried out throughout the pandemic. Some people may have been tested more than once.
The Government was unable to give figures on how many people have been tested.
In Scotland, a total of 2,470 patients have died after testing positive for coronavirus, up by six from 2,464 on Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon said.
Speaking at the Scottish Government’s virtual coronavirus briefing, the First Minister said 18,104 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 27 from 18,077 the previous day.
There are 904 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a decrease of 25 in 24 hours.
Of these patients, 19 were in intensive care, down by four.
Public Health Wales said a further four people had died after testing positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of deaths to 1,475, while the total number of cases there increased by 31 to 15,001.
Figures for England and Northern Ireland have not yet been released.
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know
- Get the latest coronavirus news
- Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
- All the coronavirus information you need in one place - from health and work to what you can do to stop the spread of the virus