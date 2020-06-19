UK coronavirus death toll rises by 173, taking total number to 42,461

The UK coronavirus death toll has risen by 173 on Friday, taking the total number of deaths to 42,461.

The Department for Health confirmed 169,600 tests were dispatched and 1,346 people tested positive for Covid-19.

In total, there has been 301,815 positive tests and 7,433,114 tests carried out throughout the pandemic. Some people may have been tested more than once.

The Government was unable to give figures on how many people have been tested.