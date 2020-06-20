China says it is not holding Indian soldiers in Himalayas

China says it is not holding any Indian soldiers in the Himalayan border standoff between the two countries.

“My information is that at present there are no Indian personnel detained on the Chinese side,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Friday, according to an English version of his daily briefing posted on the ministry website.

Earlier reports, based on the ministry’s simultaneous translation at the briefing, said that Mr Zhao had said that China had not seized any Indian soldiers.

The later version posted on the ministry’s website leaves open the possibility that Indian troops were being held earlier.

Indian officials have denied that their soldiers were in Chinese custody.