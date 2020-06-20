Black Lives Matter protesters gather for another weekend of demonstrations in London

Protesters have gathered for a third weekend of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in London amid a heavy police presence. Credit: PA

Protesters have gathered for a third weekend of Black Lives Matter demonstrations and the fourth consecutive weekend of protests in London. Scores of protesters gathered at Speakers’ Corner in Hyde Park, with groups sitting on the grass and various platforms set up. A total of 14 police vans were at the scene, with Scotland Yard heeding the warnings of previous weekends where violence has broken out in London.

Last weekend, far-right agitators scuffled with police, while the weekend before, BLM protesters defaced the Cenotaph and the Winston Churchill statue. More than 100 police officers have been assaulted at protests in recent weeks. Separately, another group was filmed chanting “no justice, no peace” as people marched from Vauxhall en route to Parliament Square. Thousands have taken to the streets in anti-racism protests across the UK, sparked by the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody in the US last month. And the organisation that represents rank-and-file police officers in England and Wales has called on the Home Secretary to ban all protests while the threat of Covid-19 remains.

'Not safe' for police to take knee during protests, says senior Met officer Alex Murray

Police Federation chairman John Apter said Priti Patel must be “unequivocal” in stating that large gatherings are not allowed. But Downing Street said any ban is an “operational matter” for senior officers to apply to the Home Secretary for. A total of 10 people have now been charged with offences in connection with the BLM protests and far-right counter demonstrations in London over the past three weekends, Scotland Yard said. The Met has released images of a further 35 suspects they want to speak to in connection with violence at the protests, with police pelted with missiles, smoke grenades, glass bottles and flares.

Metropolitan Police Commander Alex Murray said: “Whilst the vast majority of people who have attended demonstrations over the past few weeks were not violent, there have a small minority intent on violence against our officers and others, and this is completely unacceptable and we are working hard to bring offenders to justice.

