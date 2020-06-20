Japan’s economy takes delicate steps to reopening while balancing health risks

Japan’s economy is reopening cautiously with social-distancing restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The delicate “new normal” balancing act playing out around the world is precarious but imperative for Japan, whose long stagnant economy sorely needs tourism, exports and thriving small businesses to avoid sliding deeper into recession.

Yoshimasa Maruyama, chief market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities, said although Japan’s coronavirus restrictions were never as strict as the lockdowns in the US, Europe and some other parts of Asia, the damage was still considerable.

Japan’s economy was already hurting from a tax increase last year.

Then auto exports to the US and Europe plunged when the coronavirus hit. Consumer spending is unlikely to recover quickly.

“Americans may feel happy and go splurging after the lockdown is lifted. But the Japanese mind set tends to become even more cautious about spending because of uncertainties about the future,” Mr Maruyama said.