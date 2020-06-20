Man arrested and multiple injuries after stabbing in Reading town centre

A man has been arrested following a stabbing at a park in Reading. Credit: PA

A man has been arrested and multiple people have been rushed to hospital following a stabbing at a park in Reading, Thames Valley Police has confirmed. The incident took place near near Forbury Gardens, a park in the town centre, at around 7pm on Saturday. In a statement, Thames Valley Police said: "Officers arrested a man at the scene who is now in police custody.

Police are at the scene of a 'serious incident' in Reading. Credit: PA

"A number of people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. "There is a police cordon in place at Forbury Gardens and we would ask that the public avoid the area while officers are on scene. "We would ask members of the public not to share images or videos of the incident on social media, but instead to report these to the police. "We would ask that anyone with information relating to this incident contacts Thames Valley Police by calling 999, quoting reference 1159 20/6."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A Black Lives Matter protest had taken place in the park earlier in the day although there is no suggestion the two events are linked. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "My thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading and my thanks to the emergency services on the scene."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “Deeply concerned to hear reports of an incident in Reading. “My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene.” The leader of Reading Council Jason Brock tweeted: “Concerning reports from Reading town centre – please stay clear of the area as Police are dealing with a serious incident.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.