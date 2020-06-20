Police urge revellers not to attend illegal raves

Lockdown-breaking revellers are being urged not to attend illegal raves at the weekend as police warned they could face criminal prosecution.

David Jamieson, West Midlands police and crime commissioner, said young people risked their families’ wellbeing by breaching social-distancing rules.

He added there was an “indication” there may be an illegal gathering in or around the region this weekend.

Forces across the country have also urged people not to attend illegal raves because they are not safe and risk spreading coronavirus.

Warning off anyone considering attending illegal gatherings, Mr Jamieson said: “There have been, in other parts of the country, these raves to which large numbers of young people have turned up.

“I fully understand – and I think it is expected – an upsurge among young people wanting to burst out of being at home.

“I get that entirely.

“All I would say to the parents and particularly their children is firstly, think about yourself and your family, and whether you’re going to a rave where there is virtually no distancing at all.

“Is that a sensible thing? Do not go.