- ITV Report
-
UK coronavirus death toll increases by 128, taking number to 42,589
The UK’s coronavirus death toll has risen by 128 on Saturday, taking the official number of deaths to 42,589.
The Department for Health said the deaths included in the figure are from hospitals, care homes and the wider community.
It does not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which is thought to have passed 53,000.
In the 24-hour period up to 9am on Saturday, 230,550 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 1,295 positive tests.
Overall, a total of 7,714,201 tests have been carried out and 303,110 cases have been confirmed positive.
The figure for the number of people tested has been “temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting” across all methods of testing.
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know
- Get the latest coronavirus news
- Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
- All the coronavirus information you need in one place - from health and work to what you can do to stop the spread of the virus