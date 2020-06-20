What the papers say – June 20

Further developments in the UK’s response to coronavirus lead many front pages on Saturday, alongside pictures of the Duchess of Cambridge visiting a Norfolk garden centre. The Times reports that plans are being drawn up for patrols to monitor social distancing in beer gardens as part of the “new normal” post-coronavirus.

While The Daily Telegraph reports the “big national lockdown” is coming to an end, and the two-metre social distancing rule is to be cut in half.

The Guardian reports on the “true scale” of the death toll from Covid-19, writing that ministers have been accused of “playing down” the gravity of the situation.

The i reports on a poll suggesting the Government has been given a “thumbs down” on its handling of the pandemic.

The Daily Mirror reports on the Queen wishing shops “every success” as they try to bounce back after the pandemic.

The Daily Express reports the Government is to make a “key announcement” on foreign travel in the coming days which will give a “green light for summer breaks”.

While the Daily Star is pushing for a statue to be erected for Dame Vera Lynn, who died earlier this week.

The Financial Times reports on problems surrounding Wirecard and a missing 1.9 million euros from its accounts which has led to the chief executive resigning.

The Daily Mail leads with its campaign to raise money to fund personal protective equipment for “NHS heroes”.