Two-metre rule update this week as England 'on track' to reopen pubs

Boris Johnson has said England remains on course to relax measures. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson has said he will unveil his plan for the future of the two-metre rule this week. The prime minister added he is “sticking like glue” to his road map for easing the coronavirus lockdown for the hospitality sector from July 4 - which includes pubs and restaurants. With the two-metre rule placing severe constraints on the hospitality sector, it looks increasingly likely to be reduced as long as other mitigations – such as face coverings – can be used to help prevent a second wave of Covid-19 infections. Ministers believe that cases of coronavirus are sufficiently low after three months of lockdown that a greater reopening can take place in order to revive the ailing economy.

The two-metre rule could be relaxed this week. Credit: PA

In a Downing Street interview, the Prime Minister said: “The disease is increasingly under control and I just want people to reflect on that important fact. “It’s going down, we are getting it down. “So, of course, as we make that progress it will be possible to open up more and you will be hearing more about what we want to do with not just non-essential retail but with the hospitality sector from July 4 and we’re sticking absolutely like glue to the road map to the plan that I set out on May 10. “But it’s very important we don’t lose our vice-like grip on the disease; we’ve got to keep it on the floor where we’ve got it. “On the progress on social distancing, watch this space and you won’t have much more to wait now. "You’ll certainly be hearing more this week.”

Matt Hancock also said the next steps will be set out this week. Credit: PA

Earlier on Sunday, Matt Hancock said England is “clearly on track” to further ease the coronavirus lockdown, with the hope pubs, restaurants and hairdressers could reopen as early as July 4. The Health Secretary promised the next steps would be set out this week, along with any alteration to the two-metre social distancing guidance. He told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday: “We’re clearly on track for that plan because (of) the number of cases coming down, and the plan does refer to hospitality and some of the other things that are closed that so many people want to see open.” Acknowledging that “a lot of the country does need a haircut”, he said that he is “not going to rule out” hairdressers and barbers also being able to reopen on July 4. Later on The Andrew Marr Show, he said the government will announce the results of a review into the two-metre rule, and the next step for the lockdown, this week. “I think we are about to see another step in the plan and this week we will announce further details of the measures that we can take to relieve some of the national lockdown measures at the start of July including on July 4,” he said on the BBC programme. “We’re going to set out those details absolutely this week.”

Masks could be a way of mitigating the spread of coronavirus. Credit: PA