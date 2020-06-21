One man dead and another critical after lockdown street party shooting in Manchester

Police are continuing to investigate a fatal shooting which followed a lockdown street gathering of “hundreds of people” in Manchester.

A 36-year-old man died and a 21-year-old man is fighting for his life after an incident which took place in the Moss Side area of the city.

Greater Manchester Police said both men attended hospital with gunshot wounds at about 1am on Sunday.

A cordon is in place surrounding a residential courtyard between Caythorpe Street, Broadfield Road and Bowes Street.

A forensic tent partially covered a Skoda car, with litter strewn across the ground including bottles of alcohol and canisters of laughing gas, also known as “hippy crack”.

Footage on social media shows a crowd of revellers tightly packed in the courtyard in darkness and dancing to loud music.

A primary school teacher, who lives a couple of streets away, said he heard the music from about 10pm and that it continued past midnight as he and his wife went to bed.