Over 3m people watch Stonehenge solstice sunrise online

The Archdruid performing a ritual at Stonehenge where people gather to celebrate the dawn of the longest day in the UK. Credit: PA

Over three million watched the sunrise over Stonehenge online as people welcomed in the longest day from their sofas. Thousands usually gather to watch dawn over the ancient stones, with the usually roped-off stones allowed to be touched. But lockdown forced the cancellation of the traditional event.

People take selfies in front of the stones on the longest day. Credit: PA

Instead, 3.6 million people tuned in to watch dawn break over a cloudy Stonehenge for a virtual celebration of the summer solstice.

Astronomical summer solstice is the exact moment the the northern hemisphere is tilted closest to the sun. It also marks the first day of summer. Despite the site being closed and the rain, small crowds did gather near the perimeter to mark the occasion.

The rain - and the closed site - did not put everyone off. Credit: PA