New pictures mark Prince William’s 38th birthday and Father’s Day

Photographs of Prince William with his three children have been released to mark his birthday and Father's Day. Credit: Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace

Prince William smiles as he is surrounded by his three children in new pictures marking both his birthday and Father’s Day. William turns 38 on Sunday, and was pictured at his Anmer Hall mansion on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where he has been staying with Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. In one image taken by Kate, William and his three youngsters sit on a tree-swing posing for the camera, and in another the light-haired brood clamber on top of their father as he lies grinning on the ground. William, who is second in line to the throne, is just one of a number of royals who have celebrated birthdays during lockdown.

The pictures were taken by Kate in the grounds of Anmer Hall. Credit: Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace

Prince William playing at home in Kensington Palace. Credit: PA

He weighed 7lb 1 1/2oz and was the first born son of heir to the throne Charles and the Princess of Wales. At just nine months old, he accompanied his parents on their six-week official visit to Australia and New Zealand, a move which was a break from royal tradition. His mother Diana, who separated from Charles in 1992, died in a car crash in 1997. He was just 15 and Harry 12, and the brothers walked behind the princess’s coffin during a funeral procession through London. William met Kate Middleton at St Andrews University in Fife, Scotland, and the pair wed in 2011 after dating for more than eight years. He was made the Duke of Cambridge by his grandmother the Queen on the morning of his wedding.

Diana, Princess of Wales with William in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon. Credit: PA

The couple welcomed their first child George – also a future king – in 2013, followed by Charlotte in 2015 and Louis in 2018, and the family has been pictured together during the coronavirus crisis, joining in with the clap for carers. William has opened up about his life in lockdown, in a variety of calls with charities, saying the success of his family meals depend very much on “what’s on the table”. At his first face-to-face meeting with the public in months when he met ambulance crews in Norfolk on Tuesday, he confessed he was looking forward to being able to go to the local pub for a pint when it was allowed.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Pakistan. Credit: PA