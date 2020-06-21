- ITV Report
Reading stabbing attack: Schoolteacher James Furlong named as first victim
The first victim of the Reading stabbing attack has been named as schoolteacher James Furlong.
Mr Furlong was described as a "very kind and gentle man" by The Holt School in Wokingham, where he was head of the history and politics department.
In a letter sent to parents, the school said: "He had a real sense of duty and cared for each and every one of our students.
"He truly inspired everyone he taught through his passion for his subject and his dedication.
"He was determined that our students would develop a critical awareness of global issues and in doing so, become active citizens and have a voice."
Former pupils have described him as “simply the best”.
Co-headteachers of The Holt School, Anne Kennedy and Katie Pearce released a statement paying tribute to James Furlong.
It said: “We are so very sad to report that on Saturday 20th June, James Furlong, our wonderfully talented and inspirational Head of History and Government and Politics was tragically killed in the terrorist incident at Forbury Gardens in Reading."
“As a Holt community, we all now need to absorb this sad news. Counsellors will be available for students and staff," the letter continued.
“Words cannot describe our shock and sadness at this time. Our thoughts are with his mum, dad, brother and family, and his friends and colleagues.
“He was a cherished colleague and he will be sadly missed.”
Responding to the news, Wokingham Labour tweeted: “Devastated to discover that James Furlong, one of the victims of the Reading stabbings, was a teacher at the Holt.
“His loss is a devastating blow to his family, colleagues, students, the wider Holt family and our whole community. Our thoughts are with them all.”
The man arrested over the stabbing attack in Reading town centre that left three people dead is understood to be named Khairi Saadallah.
The 25-year-old suspect, who is believed to be a Libyan asylum seeker, was arrested at the scene of the stabbing on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
ITV News understands the suspect was briefly on MI5's radar last year.
Police confirmed the stabbing attack is being treated as a terrorist incident and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.