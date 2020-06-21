Reading stabbing attack: Schoolteacher James Furlong named as first victim

The first victim of the Reading stabbing attack has been named as schoolteacher James Furlong.

Mr Furlong was described as a "very kind and gentle man" by The Holt School in Wokingham, where he was head of the history and politics department.

In a letter sent to parents, the school said: "He had a real sense of duty and cared for each and every one of our students.

"He truly inspired everyone he taught through his passion for his subject and his dedication.

"He was determined that our students would develop a critical awareness of global issues and in doing so, become active citizens and have a voice."

Former pupils have described him as “simply the best”.