Reading stabbing attack: What we know so far

There have been multiple victims following a mass stabbing attack in Reading’s town centre. Here is what we know so far about the stabbing incident in Reading: – A number of people were stabbed by a man in Forbury Gardens in Reading’s town centre around 7pm on Saturday night. – At least two people are being treated for knife wounds in hospital.

Map showing the location of the stabbing in Reading Credit: PA Graphics

– Thames Valley Police (TVP) said a man was arrested at the scene and taken into police custody. – The attack is suspected to be terror-related, a security source has told the PA news agency. – The source added the man who was arrested is Libyan.

