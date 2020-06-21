- ITV Report
-
Reading stabbing attack: What we know so far
There have been multiple victims following a mass stabbing attack in Reading’s town centre.
Here is what we know so far about the stabbing incident in Reading:
– A number of people were stabbed by a man in Forbury Gardens in Reading’s town centre around 7pm on Saturday night.
– At least two people are being treated for knife wounds in hospital.
– Thames Valley Police (TVP) said a man was arrested at the scene and taken into police custody.
– The attack is suspected to be terror-related, a security source has told the PA news agency.
– The source added the man who was arrested is Libyan.
– Lawrence Wort, 20, who said he was around 10 metres from the attack, said the attacker “shouted unintelligible words” before attacking multiple groups of people, adding: “when he realised everyone was starting to run, he ran out the park.”
– South Central Ambulance Service said five ambulance crews as well as two air ambulance services were among the resources sent to treat the casualties.
– TVP added there was no indication that the incident was linked to a Black Lives Matter protest that took place in Reading earlier in the day.