'Most shocking moment of my life': Reading victim describes 'terrorist attack'
A victim of the Reading ‘terrorist attack’ has described how he was lunged at by a knifeman as he sat with friends in a town centre park in what he described as “the most shocking moment of my life”.
Speaking to ITV News on condition of anonymity, the victim said: “I was with a group of friends - five of us just catching up, socially distanced at the park in Reading.
"Out of the blue this person suddenly showed up. He had a knife and he went forward trying to stab my face. I turned around and could see my friend had been stabbed in the back."
“I remember the attacker not being very tall. I can’t be absolutely sure what he looked like. But he shouted something and started stabbing,” he added.
The victim said that because the stabbings happened so quickly he could not confidently recollect what the attacker said.
“There was blood everywhere. I think these three [other] people just died on the spot,” he said.
“He had come from nowhere. I don’t think he had any plan… he seemed determined, he was quick to do it and to run away,” he said.
The victim, who is not white and not British, told ITV News he wanted to dispel claims spread on social media that white people were singled out in the attack.
He said he cannot be sure how the victims were selected but he believes the stabbings were "absolutely indiscriminate".
"It was all about making a point and creating some fear,” he added.
“I wonder why it is that people would do this.”
He added that although he was discharged from hospital overnight, he has struggled to secure a follow-up appointment and says he needs treatment quickly.
“I feel OK, but I have two stab wounds on the hand and one on my face” he said.
“I am surprised I don’t have a confirmed priority appointment yet”.
He said his friend, who was also stabbed, remains in hospital receiving treatment.