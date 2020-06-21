'Most shocking moment of my life': Reading victim describes 'terrorist attack'

A victim of the Reading ‘terrorist attack’ has described how he was lunged at by a knifeman as he sat with friends in a town centre park in what he described as “the most shocking moment of my life”.

Speaking to ITV News on condition of anonymity, the victim said: “I was with a group of friends - five of us just catching up, socially distanced at the park in Reading.

"Out of the blue this person suddenly showed up. He had a knife and he went forward trying to stab my face. I turned around and could see my friend had been stabbed in the back."

“I remember the attacker not being very tall. I can’t be absolutely sure what he looked like. But he shouted something and started stabbing,” he added.

The victim said that because the stabbings happened so quickly he could not confidently recollect what the attacker said.