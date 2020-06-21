Share attack footage with police not social media followers, people urged

Police and politicians have banded together to urge people not to share any footage of the Reading stabbing incident online.

Three people were killed in the attack, which occurred at Forbury Gardens in Reading’s town centre on Saturday evening.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) said a 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

While police have urged anyone with footage of the attack to come forward, they also stressed the importance of not posting any footage online out of respect for the victims’ families.