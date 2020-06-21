Transport users not wearing face masks correctly, expert warns

Many public transport users in England are not wearing their face masks and coverings correctly, an expert has warned.

The wearing of face coverings has been mandatory on public transport in England since June 14.

Professor Susan Michie, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies’ (Sage) subgroup on behavioural science, said many commuters are not aware of how to correctly cover their face and are unknowingly putting themselves and those around them at risk.

According to the gov.uk website, a mask “should cover your mouth and nose while allowing you to breathe comfortably”.

“Wash your hands or use hand sanitiser before putting it on and after taking it off,” the website advises.

“Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth at all times and store used face coverings in a plastic bag until you have an opportunity to wash them.