UK coronavirus death toll increases by 43 to 42,632

The UK coronavirus death toll has increased by 43 to 42,632.

The Department for Health said the deaths included in the figure are from hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

The government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which is thought to have passed 53,000.

In the 24-hour period up to 9am on Sunday, 175,018 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 1,221 positive results, the Department of Health said.

Overall, a total of 7,890,145 tests have been carried out and 304,331 cases have been confirmed positive.

The figure for the number of people tested has been “temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting” across all methods of testing.