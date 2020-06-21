- ITV Report
-
UK coronavirus death toll increases by 43 to 42,632
The UK coronavirus death toll has increased by 43 to 42,632.
The Department for Health said the deaths included in the figure are from hospitals, care homes and the wider community.
The government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which is thought to have passed 53,000.
In the 24-hour period up to 9am on Sunday, 175,018 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 1,221 positive results, the Department of Health said.
Overall, a total of 7,890,145 tests have been carried out and 304,331 cases have been confirmed positive.
The figure for the number of people tested has been “temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting” across all methods of testing.
No deaths of patients in Scotland who have tested positive for coronavirus were registered in the past 24 hours, according to the latest Scottish Government figures
A total of 2,472 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for Covid-19, no change on Saturday’s figure.
This marks the fifth day in June when the death total has not changed.
Northern Ireland also reported no further coronavirus-linked deaths on Sunday.
The death toll recorded by the region’s Department of Health remains at 545.
There were four new cases confirmed through tests conducted in health trust labs in the region, taking the total recorded by the labs since the outbreak began to 4,870.
The four new cases came a day after the labs reported no new confirmed cases of coronavirus for the first time since lockdown.
Wales recorded the highest number of new cases for a month and one further coronavirus death.
There have been 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the last day, bringing the total number in Wales to 15,126.
The spike in the number of new cases is likely in part due to an outbreak at a chicken processing plant in Anglesey.
According to Public Health Wales data, the last time more than 100 confirmed cases were reported in a single day was on 23 May.
In England, there were an additional 43 deaths registered in the past 24 hours.