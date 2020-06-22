Biggest daily increases in coronavirus cases recorded worldwide over weekend

The world saw the largest daily increases yet in coronavirus cases over the weekend - with more than 183,000 cases in 24 hours.

Despite clear progress in containing the virus in some regions, especially those that saw early outbreaks, globally the number of new virus cases has soared in recent days.

In Brazil, Iraq, India and the United States, hospitals are scrambling to cope.

Nearly nine million people have been infected and more than 468,000 people have died, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Sunday, the World Health Organisation reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.

Brazil tallied 54,771 and the US was next at 36,617, the UN health agency said. India reported more than 15,400.

Experts say the actual numbers are much higher, given limits to testing and the presumed large share of asymptomatic cases.

Meanwhile infections slowed in China and South Korea, suggesting progress in stemming their newest outbreaks.