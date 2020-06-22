Boris Johnson to reveal next steps for coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday

Boris Johnson will announce plans to ease the lockdown. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson will on Tuesday unveil his plan to reopen the hospitality sector from July 4, and announce the result of the review of the two-metre social-distancing rule. The prime minister will first meet with his most senior Cabinet colleagues, chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty to discuss the review and the next phase of the recovery road map on Monday. Mr Johnson will then consult his Cabinet on Tuesday and outline the plans to Parliament for pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers.

The Covid-19 alert levels. Credit: PA Graphics

Guidance will be published for each sector on how businesses can reduce the spread of Covid-19 when they reopen. And the public are expected to be warned that the newest relaxation of rules will be the first to be reversed if there are widespread breaches that prompt the virus to spread uncontrollably. A No 10 spokesman said: “The reason we are able to move forward this week is because the vast majority of people have taken steps to contain the virus. “The more we open up, the more important it is that everyone follows the social-distancing rules. “We will not hesitate to put the handbrake on to stop the virus running out of control.”

Credit: PA graphics