Details on next stage of England's lockdown loosening and two-metre rule review to be announced

Details on the next stage of the coronavirus lockdown being eased in England are expected to be announced on Tuesday.

After meeting with scientists and ministers on Monday to discuss the loosening of measures, the prime minister is expected to announce the most significant changes to the lockdown since it began.

The government is thought to be considering whether to either allow groups of up to six people to meet indoors, or letting two households form a bubble, which would mean they could meet up indoors and stay overnight.

It could mean that in England, holidays could again become a possibility.

The two-metre social distancing rule is also expected to be reduced to one-metre, to make re-opening easier for businesses.

Another of the announcements expected on Tuesday is detailed guidance on how hairdressers, pubs, bars and restaurants can gradually start to re-open from July 4.

Boris Johnson is also expected to announce that cinemas, museums and art galleries will be able to begin re-opening their doors from next month, with information on how they can welcome back visitors issued.

It could mean cinemas and museums introducing one-way systems, spaced queuing, increased ventilation, and pre-booked tickets to ensure people can return safely.