Coronavirus survivor who pleaded from her hospital bed for people to stay home gives birth to healthy boy

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Juliet Bremner

At the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in March, a video of 26 weeks pregnant Karen Mannering fighting for her life and pleading for people to heed the virus warnings and stay at home was widely shared. Three months later, Ms Mannering is home with her eight-day-old son Tyson, a moment she tells ITV News she was not sure she would ever see. Ms Mannering, from Herne Bay, Kent, filmed her impassioned plea just after being told she had contracted Covid-19 and had pneumonia in both lungs. "I genuinely felt as if I'd been handed my death certificate," she told ITV News.

Baby Tyson seems unscathed by his ordeal. Credit: ITV News

"I was genuinely petrified. "That's why I was just crying and crying." She was desperate to get the message out to everyone that they needed to stay at home. "I did feel quite angry towards them," she says. "Why are they carrying on as normal? "I'm here fighting for my life, and my baby's life and they're all caring on having a drink down the sea wall and meeting up with friends."