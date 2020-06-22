Crisis of mental health and trauma 'is only just beginning' for disadvantaged children after lockdown

A crisis of mental health and unprocessed trauma “is only just beginning” for disadvantaged children emerging from the coronavirus lockdown, a charity said.

Many children interviewed by the Childhood Trust were “deeply disturbed, worrying extensively about their family’s health, the closure of schools, a loss of routine, social connection and the future”, its new report reveals.

Most of the 25 children said they were scared about dying from the virus or worried about their family dying, according to the trust, which funds over 200 child poverty charities in London.

Experts fear a “tsunami” of safeguarding referrals once schools return in full, but the report said it may take many years before the impact on children is fully understood and documented.

During the lockdown children in households where domestic, emotional and physical abuse is taking place have been less able to seek refuge and support elsewhere, with schools and youth clubs closed.

There are also concerns that more children are being exposed to their parents’ hazardous drinking after a reported rise in alcohol sales during the initial weeks of lockdown.