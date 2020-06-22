Head teachers pay tribute to siblings who died after fire

Fiona Gibson, Alexander James Gibson and Philip Gibson died in hospital after a fire at their flat. Credit: Police Scotland/PA

The head teachers of three siblings who died following a fire at their flat in Renfrewshire have paid tribute to them. Fiona Gibson, 12, and brothers Alexander, eight, and Philip, five, were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after the blaze at the property in Renfrew Road, Paisley on Friday night. They died a short time after being admitted.

Fiona was a pupil at Mary Russell School in Paisley, where head teacher Julie McCallum, said the school community is “deeply saddened by the tragic news”. In a statement posted on Twitter, she said: “Words cannot express the sadness we are feeling. “Fiona was a wee shining light in our Mary Russell family and to lose three young lives in this way is devastating for everyone. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all affected by this tragedy at this very sad time.”

Investigations are under way following the fire in Paisley Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

The boys were pupils at St Catherine’s Primary School in the town. Head teacher Emma Henry said: “We are truly saddened by the loss of Alexander and Philip. “They were both full of energy and such an important part of our school. “Both boys loved the outdoors and frequently talked about their regular visits to the park. “They never ceased to make us smile. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.”

