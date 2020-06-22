First heatwave of 2020 on the way

Where’s the heat coming from?

The heat and humid air is being drawn in from the south-west - and originates from the south-west Atlantic, Spain and Portugal.

How hot will it be?

It’ll be the first heatwave of 2020 with searing heat from Tuesday onwards - the hottest week of the year so far.

Temperatures will be in excess of 30C Thursday and Friday, most likely in the south east but the heat and humid air will be felt nationwide - as far as the Northern Isles of Scotland.

It’ll feel uncomfortably hot in urban areas of southern Britain with stuffy restless nights.