Matt Hancock leads government's daily coronavirus press conference

The pair are speaking following a meeting between Boris Johnson, senior Cabinet members and top advisers, who have been deciding whether to reduce the two metre social distancing rule to one.

The prime minister is set to reveal his decision tomorrow in the House of Commons - he'll also unveil his plan to reopen the hospitality sector from July 4.

Despite the UK easing its lockdown as the prevalence of coronavirus in Britain goes down, Monday saw the largest worldwide daily increases yet in coronavirus cases over the weekend - with more than 183,000 cases in 24 hours.