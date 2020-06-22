Motorists ‘leaving sensitive data on their old cars’

Drivers could be leaving a trove of sensitive data on their old cars by not wiping information held from connecting to a smartphone, according to a survey.

Synchronising a handset to vehicles via Bluetooth or USB allows people to do things such as play their own music, download contacts and messages, retrieve live traffic and navigation information, as well as making hands free calls or send messages.

However, failure to wipe data from a car before selling it risks inadvertently giving away personal information to any future owners, including contact numbers, home addresses and even wifi details.

A study by Which? of more than 14,000 motorists who had sold their vehicle in the last two years found that just over half (54%) made use of such features via their phone.