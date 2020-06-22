PM urged to reconsider Dfid merger with Foreign Office by almost 200 charities

Merging the Department for International Development (Dfid) with the Foreign Office is an “unnecessary and expensive distraction” that will diminish the UK’s reputation, almost 200 charities believe. The Government’s decision to scrap the department through the merger suggests the UK is turning its back on the world’s poorest people, 188 humanitarian aid and development charities, NGOs and think tanks said. The groups, which include Save the Children UK, ActionAid UK and Tearfund, have written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson asking him to urgently reconsider.

It comes as the head of Save the Children UK warned the world is on the brink of “potentially the worst reversal in progress for children that we’ve seen since 1945”. The letter reads: “Abolishing one of the world’s most effective and respected Government departments at a time when the world is in need of global leadership undermines our response to Covid-19 and suggests the UK is turning its back on the world’s poorest people. “It also risks us being less able to respond to the great challenges of our time, such as global health security and climate change.” The charities say it is an “unnecessary and expensive distraction” from building up Britain’s role in the world and the sector was not consulted about the plans. It concludes: “This decision, taken during a global pandemic with no consultation, ahead of the review of development, diplomacy and defence and against the recent advice of the cross-party International Development Select Committee, does not enhance our reputation in the world but diminishes it.”

David Cameron is among three former prime ministers to have denounced the decision Credit: Hannah McKay/PA