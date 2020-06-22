Rise in calls for funeral help ‘tragic consequence’ of Covid-19, Labour says

A surge in claims for Government help to pay funeral costs is a “tragic consequence” of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Labour. Work and Pensions minister Mims Davies said there were 310 claims made under the funeral expenses payment scheme in England and Wales in the week commencing March 23. This increased to 1,480 claims in the week commencing May 4, the highest figure recorded in a 10-week period until the end May.

Shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Reynolds Credit: Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament

Shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the figures showed the struggle of those trying to meet funeral costs while being in financial difficulty as a result of the coronavirus crisis. He added the eligibility criteria for the payment should be widened, insisting people must “not be pushed into hardship for putting their loved ones to rest” during the coronavirus crisis. The payments can be claimed by people receiving certain benefits and can help towards the cost of burial fees, cremation fees, travel, the cost of moving the body within the UK, and death certificates. Money for funeral director’s fees, flowers and a coffin can also be claimed. Up to £700 can be claimed if a person died before April 8 or £1,000 if they died on or after April 8.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Figures obtained by Mr Reynolds showed the scheme received 8,530 claims in the 10-week period from March 23 to May 31. The Labour MP told the PA news agency: “It is a particularly tragic consequence of the coronavirus pandemic that there will be more bereaved families trying to meet costs for funerals while being in financial difficulty because of the crisis itself. “The increase in the number of people claiming for funeral expenses payments tells a clear story, but we must not forget those who fall outside our social security system and therefore do not qualify for any kind of help with funeral costs. “Labour has asked the Government to consider widening eligibility for the payment and look at where it was falling short in meeting costs. “People should not be pushed into hardship for putting their loved ones to rest in this difficult time.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.