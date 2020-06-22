Boris Johnson still has 'full confidence' in Robert Jenrick despite Richard Desmond housing row

The prime minister has offered his support to embattled Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick, saying he still has "full confidence" in the minister despite a row over his controversial decision to award a development project to Tory donor Richard Desmond.

Opposition MPs have been calling for Mr Jenrick to resign, saying he broke the ministerial code when he overruled a planning inspector to approve an application made by Mr Desmond to build the Westferry Printworks redevelopment scheme in east London.

Mr Jenrick made the decision after sitting next to media mogul Mr Desmond at a Tory fundraising event and being shown about “three or four minutes” of promotional video about the project.

According to Mr Desmond, after watching the video, Mr Jenrick told him "sorry Richard. I can’t discuss it".

The Cabinet minister then granted permission for the 1,500-flat development, the day before a new council community levy would have cost Mr Desmond’s company an extra £40 million.

The decision was later reversed after legal action by Tower Hamlets Council and Mr Jenrick admitted what he did was “unlawful by reason of apparent bias”.