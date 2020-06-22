Robert Peston: How will Boris Johnson choose between the joy of six and double bubble?

Here are the outstanding questions to be taken by the prime minister and the coronavirus strategy committee he chairs (CS) today about how far lockdown will be eased on July 4 and thereafter.

First, on socialising inside where we live; will we be allowed to meet with anyone we like indoors in groups of up to half a dozen, or will we be restricted to socialising with a single family or household of our choice with whom we would form a long-term "bubble"?

This is a choice between a rule more likely to be actually followed, namely the permission to mix with whomever we like so long as there are no more than six of us, versus a rule that the scientists believe is more likely to reduce the risk that the rate of viral transmission will increase dangerously again.

To put this in a nutshell, if the British people are now largely in a mindset to bend whatever rule is being set - and post the Barnard Castle eye test, they probably are - is it better to have a rule that is intrinsically more likely to limit viral transmission, than one that starts off being risky-ish and becomes very risky when bent?

If that is how Boris Johnson frames the decision, and I would expect it will be, then he will go for the two-household bubble.

Second, will indoor gyms and campsites be allowed to open because of the risk of transmission of the virus in shared shower facilities, inter alia?

I haven't a clue where this argument will end up.