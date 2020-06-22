Second Reading terror attack victim named as Joe Ritchie-Bennett

A second victim of the Reading terror attack has been named locally as Joe Ritchie-Bennett.

According to tributes posted on social media, Mr Ritchie-Bennett was friends with James Furlong, the only other victim to have been named so far.

Mr Ritchie-Bennett's Facebook page listed him as originally from Philadelphia in Pennsylvania, but he had been living in Reading.

The Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper reported that he was 39 and had moved to England from the US around 15 years ago.