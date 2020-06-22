- ITV Report
Second Reading terror attack victim named as Joe Ritchie-Bennett
A second victim of the Reading terror attack has been named locally as Joe Ritchie-Bennett.
According to tributes posted on social media, Mr Ritchie-Bennett was friends with James Furlong, the only other victim to have been named so far.
Mr Ritchie-Bennett's Facebook page listed him as originally from Philadelphia in Pennsylvania, but he had been living in Reading.
The Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper reported that he was 39 and had moved to England from the US around 15 years ago.
US ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson confirmed that an American citizen was killed in the Reading atrocity.
He said: "I offer my deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the attack on June 20.
"To our great sorrow, this includes an American citizen. Our thoughts are with all those affected.
"We condemn the attack absolutely and have offered our assistance to British law enforcement."