Security guard tells how Reading terror attack suspect was held by police

A security guard who saw the Reading terror suspect being rugby-tackled to the ground by police has described how it looked as if he had put his hands “in a big bucket of red paint”.

Sydney McDonald, 65, told the PA news agency: “I had just finished work at about 7.10pm and as soon as I came out of the shop, there were about four police cars, they turned around in the middle of the road, they were driving pretty fast.

“There was a guy and I saw him pointing to a man and saying ‘There he is, there he is’. If he hadn’t, they would have missed him.

“He was running really fast, properly fast.

“They put the emergency brakes on, jumped out of the car and rugby-tackled him to the floor.

“He was on his stomach and the blood on his hands looked like he had put his hand in a big bucket of red paint.

“They put the handcuffs on, he wasn’t putting up a fight or anything like that, they picked him up and put him in the van, he just sat there all quiet, he wasn’t saying nothing.”