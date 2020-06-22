England's 2.2 million shielders to be allowed 'support bubbles' and to meet outdoors in groups of six, Hancock announces

Those shielding from coronavirus in England will be allowed to meet other people outdoors in groups of up to six from July 6, the health secretary has announced. Shielders who live alone or are single parents with children will also be able to create a "support bubble" with one other household of any size - the same rule is already in place for the wider population. The government's shielding support package - which delivers food and medicine - will remain in place during this period to give people "time to adjust" to the changes. England's 2.2 million shielders - those considered "clinically extremely vulnerable" to Covid-19 - must follow this guidance until the end of July, after which people will no longer be asked to shield. From August 1 the advice will be relaxed but shielders will "retain their priority for supermarket delivery slots, and still be able to access help with shopping, medication, phone calls and transport to medical appointments".

England's 2.2 million shielders will be advised they can spend more time outside their homes from July 6. Credit: PA

Support will also remain available from NHS volunteers and local councils. Those who need to work and cannot do so from home will be advised to return to work from August 1, so long as their workplace is Covid-secure. Children who are clinically extremely vulnerable will be able return to their education settings from this point if they are eligible. From this date food and medicine boxes being delivered through the National Shielding Service will stop as shielders will be advised they can visit shops and pharmacies. The changes have been made following the reduction of the UK's Covid-19 alert level from four to three. Shielders are still advised to follow strict social distancing measures and should continue to frequently wash their hands. England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Jenny Harries said health experts will "continue to monitor the evidence" around coronavirus transmission and will "adjust the advice accordingly" if worrying trends emerge.

Those shielding will be allowed more time outdoors from July 6, but they must still follow social distancing guidelines. Credit: AP

England's Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he wanted to "thank all those who have been shielding", acknowledging how the period will have been "incredibly tough". "Shielding has involved not leaving your house for months, not seeing people you care about, not being able to wander to the park for some fresh air, or even pop to the shops for something you need," he said. "This sacrifice has been for a purpose, and I want to thank every single one of you." Shielders are still advised to "remain at home as much as possible", despite the evidence showing on average less than 1 in 1,700 in our communities are estimated to have the virus - down from 1 in 500 four weeks ago. The government says it recognises the anxiety felt by many shielders about their return to work and has ordered employers to ensure "robust measures are put in place" to protect them from risk. In a further bid to reassure shielders, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said "we will continue to deliver the unprecedented package of support including food and medicine deliveries until the end of July".

Some shielding children have been able to enjoy shared theraplay sessions, but many have not had the privilege. Credit: PA