Showers and sunshine split between north-west and south-east across UK
Today's weather will see a northwest/southeast split across the UK.
Northwestern areas will often be cloudy, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle at times, especially over western hills and mountains.
Despite this there will still be some sunshine, especially to the east of Scotland and northeast England.
Further south and east Monday will see a fine day with plenty of warm sunshine.
Temperatures will reach highs of 25 Celsius (77 F).