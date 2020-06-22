Some Spaniards 'slightly concerned' by UK Covid-19 rates as tourists return

A Spanish minister has said there is “slight” concern from some in his country about UK coronavirus rates as Spain opens its borders to British tourists again.

Manuel Muniz, of Spain’s foreign ministry, said UK tourists will need to undergo a temperature check, a visible check and fill in a health form.

Asked if some people in Spain were worried about infection rates in the UK now being higher than in their own country, Mr Muniz said: “Slightly.

“But these are still low numbers of circulation.

“So, Spain is now a particularly safe place because we have undergone a very strict quarantine and confinement period.”

While British tourists travelling to Spain will not have to quarantine in the country, anyone returning to the UK would still need to quarantine for 14 days under the Government plans for nearly all new arrivals.