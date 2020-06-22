Third victim of Reading knife attack named as David Wails

David Wails died in Saturday's knife attack. Credit: LinkedIn

The third victim of the Reading knife attack on Saturday has been named as David Wails. Mr Wails was a senior scientist at a global chemicals company and a friend of the other two victims. Joe Ritchie-Bennett was also confirmed to have died in the attack. Mr Ritchie-Bennett had moved from the UK to the US around 15 years ago.

Joe Ritchie-Bennett was one of three men killed in the attack.

School teacher James Furlong was the first victim named in the attack. Three others were injured in the attack, which ended when a police officer tackled the alleged perpetrator to the ground. One injured person remains in hospital in a stable condition. A suspect, who is understood to be Khairi Saadallah, is currently in police custody. A two-minute silence was held at 10am on Monday for the victims and their families, while flags on civic buildings in the town will be flown at half-mast for the rest of the week.

James Furlong was the first victim to be named.