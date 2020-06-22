- ITV Report
Third victim of Reading knife attack named as David Wails
The third victim of the Reading knife attack on Saturday has been named as David Wails.
Mr Wails was a senior scientist at a global chemicals company and a friend of the other two victims.
Joe Ritchie-Bennett was also confirmed to have died in the attack.
Mr Ritchie-Bennett had moved from the UK to the US around 15 years ago.
School teacher James Furlong was the first victim named in the attack.
Three others were injured in the attack, which ended when a police officer tackled the alleged perpetrator to the ground.
One injured person remains in hospital in a stable condition.
A suspect, who is understood to be Khairi Saadallah, is currently in police custody.
A two-minute silence was held at 10am on Monday for the victims and their families, while flags on civic buildings in the town will be flown at half-mast for the rest of the week.
A heart-shaped floral tribute and candles have been placed outside the Blagrave Arms pub in Reading town centre, where the three men were known to frequent.
A note on the door said: “The Blagrave Arms management and staff are devastated at the announcement that the three people who died in the Forbury Gardens attack on Saturday were regular customers and very dear friends of ours.
“Our hearts go out to their family and friends, and the other victims of this horrific incident; out of respect for them and our customers, we will not be doing any interviews or be making any comment.
Alongside the names “Dave, James and Joe”, the text said: “We will never forget you. RIP.”