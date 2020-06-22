Tim Cook addresses racial injustices and coronavirus at Apple virtual conference as iOS 14 and new home screen unveiled

The new iOS 14 software Credit: Apple

Apple boss Tim Cook said the technology giant wants to be a “force for change” as he addressed the coronavirus pandemic and the global anti-racism movement during Apple’s developer conference. Mr Cook said technology had never been more important, arguing that “the world is counting on us and all the products and experiences that we create, to move forward”. Hosting its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) virtually for the first time because of the coronavirus outbreak, the tech firm announced products clearly influenced by Covid-19 – including an Apple Watch feature which will automatically detect when users start washing their hands and provide a 20-second countdown to ensure thorough washing.

The keynote saw Apple unveil the next versions of the software to power the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac computers. Opening the event, Mr Cook said he wanted to “address the topic of racism, inequality and injustice and to recognise the pain being felt throughout our nation, especially in our black and brown communities, after the senseless killing of George Floyd”. “And while the events of this past month are sadly not new, they have caused us to face long-standing institutional inequalities and social injustices,” he added. “We must all aim far higher to build a future that lives up to our ideals.” Apple, did not, however, address the current criticism of some of Apple’s App Store policies, which have become the subject of an EU antitrust investigation over claims of anti-competitive practices. But among the key software announcements during the event was a redesign of the iOS software which powers the iPhone. iOS 14, which will launch later this year, will introduce a new App Library for users to more easily find and organise the app icons on their phone’s screen. The Library will use artificial intelligence to organise into categories.

